HyperX Unveils New Streaming Accessories: Vision S Webcam, Audio Mixer Audio Interface, and Caster

HyperX, a popular gaming accessory brand, has announced the addition of three innovative products to its streaming lineup. The new products include the HyperX Vision S Webcam, the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, and the HyperX Caster. These accessories are designed to enhance content creation for gamers and streamers.

The HyperX Vision S Webcam aims to elevate content creation and streaming for gamers delivering crisp video quality and user-friendly features. It boasts a Sony Starvis 8MP sensor that supports up to 4K resolution videos. With a wide 90° field-of-view and responsive autofocus, this webcam ensures that every moment is captured in vivid detail. The aluminum body ensures durability, and the magnetic privacy cover keeps the lens clean. It also offers visual customization options through the NGENUITY2 software. The HyperX Vision S Webcam is compatible with both PC and Mac.

The HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface provides gamers and content creators with an all-in-one solution for audio blending. Priced at $179.99, it allows users to blend the mic, game audio, voice chat, and output volumes with ease. The XLR input with 48V phantom power ensures quality audio, and the device supports 24-bit/96kHz audio. It features intuitive controls, including level faders for audio inputs and volume knobs for line and headphone outputs. The plug-and-play connection makes it effortless to use on both PC and Mac.

The HyperX Caster is a unique device that serves as a toolless, spring-loaded arm for microphones and webcams. It offers compatibility with devices featuring 1/4″, 3/8″, or 5/8″ threading. The caster combines soft, spring-loaded movement with high-quality construction and an adjustable internal tension mechanism. This allows users to securely hold devices in place, making adjustments quick and easy. With a C-clamp for stability and 360-degree movement, cable management and flexibility are streamlined. The HyperX Caster is priced at $119.99 and will be available in February next year.

These new additions to HyperX’s streaming products lineup aim to provide gamers and content creators with the tools they need to enhance their content development. With their focus on quality, usability, and versatility, these accessories are set to elevate gaming and streaming experiences across the board.

