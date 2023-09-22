Hydro-Québec Blocks Comments on Social Media Post Supporting LGBTQ+ Rights

Hydro-Québec, the provincial utility in Quebec, has blocked comments on a social media post about LGBTQ+ rights after facing an online backlash. Despite this, the company states that it will continue to strongly support the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing that inclusion is a core value. The decision to block comments came after the post received “aggressive” remarks from users on social media.

The post in question featured a photo of a group of Hydro workers participating in Montreal’s Pride parade, marking the first time the utility has participated in the event. The timing of the post was significant, as it was shared following an anti-LGBTQ+ rally and counter-protest in downtown Montreal. Mayor Valérie Plante condemned the display of hatred during these events.

Hydro spokesperson Jonathan Côté explained that the decision to block comments was made after multiple users targeted specific Hydro-Québec employees and the debate became aggressive. While there was consideration to delete the tweet, the company ultimately chose to stand their support of the LGBTQ+ community. Côté emphasized that Hydro has been vocal about their values of inclusion in recent years and frequently posts on social media regarding Pride events.

In their statement announcing the closure of comments, Hydro highlighted the importance of reiterating their support for the LGBTQ+ community in the face of ongoing targeting and negativity. The company expressed a desire for discussions to be conducted with a minimum level of decency, and that aggressive debates should not be the norm.

Hydro-Québec’s response to commenters who criticized their support for LGBTQ+ rights was proactive and assertive. They emphasized that it is possible to produce electricity and create an inclusive work environment simultaneously, dismissing the notion that one must be prioritized over the other.

Overall, this decision Hydro-Québec demonstrates their commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their dedication to fostering an inclusive work environment. By blocking comments and responding firmly to criticism, the company aims to maintain a respectful and supportive online presence.

Sources:

– Hydro-Québec (source article)

– Montreal Gazette