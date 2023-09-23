Hydro-Québec Stands LGBTQ2S+ Support Amidst Protests

Hydro-Québec, the major Canadian utility company, is standing its recent social media post expressing support for the LGBTQ2S+ community. The post was made in response to nationwide demonstrations protesting the discussion of “gender ideology” and sexual orientation in schools.

The utility’s post, which garnered over 250 retweets, emphasized the importance of inclusion and the company’s commitment to supporting its colleagues regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression. Hydro-Québec stated that everyone deserves to live with dignity and kindness.

While the majority of responses to the post were positive, there was also a significant number of angry comments. However, Hydro-Québec held firm to its original statement, reiterating its support for marginalized groups and affirming that inclusion is an integral part of its values.

In response to criticisms suggesting that the utility should focus solely on its role in producing electricity, Hydro-Québec stated that supporting the rights of marginalized groups and producing electricity are not mutually exclusive. The company emphasized that it can defend the rights of marginalized communities while fulfilling its responsibilities.

Following the influx of negative comments, Hydro-Québec announced that it would be blocking further comments on the post to prevent further aggression and disrespectful behavior. The company acknowledged the importance of maintaining decency in discussions and expressed the hope for a future where supporting the LGBTQ2S+ community does not lead to aggressive debates.

The controversy surrounding Hydro-Québec’s post comes amidst nationwide protests in Canada, including in Quebec, where tensions have been high. In response, Premier Francois Legault called for calm and announced the formation of an expert committee to address gender identity-related issues.

In another show of support, members of Quebec’s national assembly unanimously adopted a motion condemning recent hateful and discriminatory comments made towards LGBTQ2S+ individuals in public spaces.

Hydro-Québec’s unwavering support for the LGBTQ2S+ community amidst controversy and backlash demonstrates the company’s commitment to inclusivity and equality. It also highlights the ongoing need for advocacy and support for marginalized groups in Canadian society.

