Telangana CMO Launches WhatsApp Channel for Government Updates

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has introduced a new WhatsApp channel to provide information related to the government and the CMO. This initiative aims to keep the public informed about the latest news and updates from the Chief Minister.

To access the Telangana CMO WhatsApp channel, users can simply open WhatsApp on their mobile devices and navigate to the ‘updates’ section. For desktop users, the channel can be found under the Channels tab clicking on the ‘+’ button and selecting ‘Find Channels’. In the search box, users need to type ‘Telangana CMO’ and select the channel from the list. It’s important to ensure that there is a green tick mark next to the channel name before joining.

Alternatively, citizens can also join the channel scanning a QR code issued the CMO. This allows for a seamless and convenient way to access the latest statements and updates issued the CMO.

The management of the Telangana CMO WhatsApp Channel is handled the digital media wing of the IT department, in coordination with the CM’s office of public relations. This ensures that the channel is regularly updated with relevant information and announcements from the Chief Minister’s office.

By utilizing WhatsApp, the Telangana CMO aims to reach a larger audience and improve communication with the public. This channel serves as a valuable resource for citizens to stay informed about the government’s initiatives, policies, and other important updates.

In conclusion, the launch of the Telangana CMO WhatsApp channel provides a convenient and accessible platform for the dissemination of government news and information. Citizens can join the channel to receive timely updates directly from the Chief Minister’s office on their mobile devices or desktops.

