New Perspective: Addressing Inequality in Residential Communities

Pune Pulse, November 28, 2023

Hyderabad has recently been in the spotlight due to a contentious notification released a residential community. The notification imposes a penalty of Rs 1000 on domestic helpers, delivery staff, and other laborers if they use the primary elevator of the complex. This news was brought to light a social media user named Shaheena Attarwala, who criticized the society for what she perceived as an act of occupational segregation.

Attarwala’s message resonated with many, highlighting the disparity in treatment between India and Western countries when it comes to workers. She called out the snobbish attitude that exists in certain sections of Indian society and urged an end to discrimination.

The video caption accompanying her post shed light on deeper societal issues. It stated that we are conditioned to hide our dark secrets, unable to embrace the coexistence of different occupations in the same space. The penalty of Rs 1000, which amounts to a significant portion of their earnings, reinforces the idea that these workers have committed a crime simply using the main elevator.

Social media platforms ignited a lively debate surrounding the community’s decision. Many criticized the verdict as biased and reinforcing social stratification. They argued that it is unjust to penalize individuals who diligently perform crucial work.

However, there were voices of support for the society’s decision as well. Some justified the need for separate lifts for workers, citing overcrowding as a concern in the main elevators. They contended that this practice is common in various commercial spaces, aiming to ensure efficiency and convenience for residents.

The discussion surrounding this issue brings attention to the persistent problem of inequality within residential communities. It calls for a deeper examination of the subtle ways in which discrimination is perpetuated and the need for more inclusive and fair living environments for all residents.

