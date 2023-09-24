HYBE Labels Japan Announces Debut of New Boy Group, 24組 (24KUMI)

HYBE Labels Japan, a subsidiary of the South Korean entertainment company HYBE, is getting ready to launch another boy group. The group, named 24組 (24KUMI), was announced on September 24 through the group’s official social media accounts.

The 24KUMI group consists of three members: Hikaru, Gaku, and Kyosuke. Hikaru and Gaku were previously contestants on the survival program &TEAM, which was aired on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel. After successfully passing their debut tests, the two members were featured on the channel, confirming their upcoming debut. On the other hand, Kyosuke is still an unrevealed trainee.

Although there is limited information available about 24KUMI at the moment, this news has generated excitement among fans of &TEAM and HYBE Labels Japan. Fans can expect more updates about the group in the near future.

The launch of 24KUMI signals HYBE Labels Japan’s continued dedication to cultivating and promoting talented artists in the Japanese music industry. With the success of previous boy groups like BTS and TXT, HYBE Labels has established itself as a powerhouse in the global entertainment scene.

Stay tuned for more updates on 24KUMI and their journey to debut!

Sources:

– [Source 1: insert source name]

– [Source 2: insert source name]