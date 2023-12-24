Indie Band Hush Club Connects with Fans Through Pizza

Indie band Hush Club has found a unique way to connect with their fans: through pizza. The band, consisting of Alasdair MacKenzie, Chris Haley, and Liz Kantor, recently uploaded a TikTok video of themselves making pizza on a back porch. In the video, they offered to invite anyone who saved the video to Haley’s house for “a pizza with toppings of your choice.”

Initially, the band expected only a few responses to their offer. However, the following morning, the video had gained 46,000 views and over 1,200 saves. The band explained that saves on TikTok are considered a form of engagement and can help a video gain more visibility on the platform.

“We cook together all the time, so this is just something we like to do,” said MacKenzie. He added that Haley’s pizza-making skills are particularly impressive. The band members expressed their excitement about the idea of getting to know fans over a shared love for pizza.

The video received over 400 comments, with fans expressing their enthusiasm and preferences for pizza toppings. The band vowed to deliver on their promise, even scheduling a pizza party for local fans to keep up with the flood of requests.

In addition to the positive response from fans, Hush Club has seen an increase in Instagram followers and streams of their music on Spotify since posting the video. The band is now planning to make pizzas for their upcoming show at Brighton Music Hall on January 25th, allowing fans to enjoy both their music and some delicious pizza.

Hush Club’s honest and relatable video has resonated with fans, emphasizing the band’s authenticity. Connecting with fans over shared interests like pizza has proven to be a successful strategy for the indie band to build stronger connections with their audience.