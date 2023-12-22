Woman Divorced After Donating Kidney to Brother

A heart-wrenching incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, India, where a 42-year-old woman named Tarannum was divorced her husband through a WhatsApp call after she selflessly donated her kidney to save her brother’s life. The husband, identified as Mohammad Raseed, allegedly demanded a staggering sum of Rs 40 lakh from her brother as compensation for the kidney donation. When Tarannum refused to comply with this outrageous demand, her husband promptly pronounced ‘talaq’ thrice over the phone, abruptly ending their 25-year-long marriage.

The story began when Tarannum’s brother, Mohammad Shakir, residing in Mumbai, fell critically ill due to kidney disease. In a bid to save his life, Tarannum made the courageous decision to donate one of her kidneys. However, it was her husband’s demand for a large sum of money in return that shattered their marital bond.

Following the divorce, Tarannum was forced to leave her marital home and seek refuge with her parents. The incident, although it transpired four months ago, has now been reported to the police, leading to a case being registered against Mohammad Raseed under sections 498A of the Indian Penal Code and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

It is a tragic reflection of the immense pressures and unfair treatment faced women in certain societies. Tarannum’s selfless act of saving her brother’s life should have been met with gratitude and support, not greed and heartlessness. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for stronger legal protections for women.

Authorities are taking the matter seriously and have stated that Mohammad Raseed will be arrested upon his return to the country. Hopefully, this case will not only bring justice to Tarannum but also shed light on the need for societal change and empathy towards women who make sacrifices for their loved ones.