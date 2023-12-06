Husband Faces Life in Prison After Lavish Wedding Goes Viral

A lavish wedding that went viral online has taken a dark turn as the husband now faces potential life imprisonment. The wife, meanwhile, has taken steps to distance herself from the incident deleting her TikTok account and making her Instagram private.

Madelaine Brockway, a 26-year-old heiress to a Florida car dealership, became the center of attention after footage from her extravagant wedding spread like wildfire. Organized event company The Lake Como Wedding Planner, the grand affair started with a four-day bachelorette party at a five-star Utah resort before culminating in a wedding in Paris.

Dressed in a stunning Dior Haute couture wedding dress, Brockway walked down the aisle to meet her new husband, Jacob Chase LaGrone. The event included a welcome dinner at a famous opera house, followed an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles. Maroon 5 even performed live for the couple, making it a truly unforgettable celebration.

However, just a few weeks after their marriage, the couple’s perfect life took a dark turn. LaGrone, 29, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant for allegedly firing shots at police officers in Texas earlier this year. The indictment accuses him of threatening bodily harm and using a firearm during the incident.

If convicted, LaGrone could face life imprisonment due to the severity of the charges. However, he has been offered a plea deal that would result in a 25-year prison sentence if he pleads guilty.

Amidst the legal troubles, Brockway has distanced herself from the situation deleting her TikTok account, which was used to share content from her wedding, and making her Instagram account private.

The once glamorous wedding has taken a drastic turn, leaving behind a trail of speculation and uncertainty. As the legal proceedings unfold, the future remains uncertain for the couple who once appeared to have it all.