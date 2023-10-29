Aftermath of Hurricane Otis: Acapulco Faces Looting and Devastation

As Hurricane Otis ravaged the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, its destructive force left behind a trail of devastation and chaos. With winds reaching an astonishing 165mph, the hurricane quickly escalated into a category five storm, wreaking havoc upon its landfall. Now, in the aftermath, Acapulco is facing widespread looting and a city in desperate need of aid.

Images and videos circulating on social media depict the dire situation in Acapulco. Individuals are seen scavenging for food and water in shops, while others carry away stolen items such as expensive electronics and clothing from shopping centers. The looting is a testament to the desperation and despair that has engulfed the city as essential supplies become increasingly scarce.

The impact of Hurricane Otis goes beyond the looting. Acapulco’s infrastructure has suffered greatly, with 80% of its hotels damaged and streets flooded. The loss of power and water has left hundreds of thousands of people without basic necessities. The death toll has risen to 39, with many others reported missing.

As the city grapples with the aftermath, residents are expressing their frustration with the lack of aid from the government. Apolonio Maldonado, a resident of the Renacimiento neighborhood, voiced his disappointment in the government’s response, stating that no help or hope has been provided, not even basic provisions like food or mattresses.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made promises to aid in the process of rebuilding Acapulco. However, he has also accused his political rivals of exaggerating the looting to discredit his government ahead of the upcoming presidential election. This political tension adds another layer of complexity to an already dire situation.

The magnitude of Hurricane Otis is evident in the estimated billions of dollars of devastation it has caused to Mexico’s Pacific coast. As Acapulco struggles to recover, the city holds onto the hope of assistance and resources to rebuild and restore the lives of its residents.

