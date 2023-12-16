Lawyer Indicted for Stealing Funds from Clients, Suffolk County DA Reports

In a shocking turn of events, a lawyer from a Huntington firm has been indicted on charges of stealing money from two clients, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Daphna Zekaria, a partner at the law firm of Sokolski and Zekaria, P.C., allegedly embezzled approximately $200,000, leaving her clients in financial distress.

“This defendant’s actions represent a flagrant breach of trust that her clients placed in her as an attorney and guardian of their financial interests,” stated Tierney in a news release. “The attorney-client relationship is a cornerstone of our legal system, and we will not tolerate such abuse.”

Zekaria’s illicit activities came to light when she was hired a lottery winner in December 2021. The client entrusted her with holding a portion of the funds in the firm’s escrow account and investing the rest on their behalf. However, instead of fulfilling her duties, Zekaria allegedly made large transfers to other individuals using her client’s funds. Over the course of three transactions, she collected $230,000 from the unsuspecting client.

In addition to this incident, Zekaria also defrauded another client, a Manhattan woman who sought her assistance in contesting eviction proceedings. After receiving $17,500 from the woman, Zekaria failed to provide any legal services and misappropriated the funds for her own personal expenses, including utility bills and credit card payments.

As a result of her actions, Zekaria now faces charges of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, and criminal contempt. Authorities have also revealed that she refused to comply with a grand jury subpoena for records related to her dealings with the victims. Zekaria was taken into custody on Tuesday and subsequently released on her own recognizance, with a court date scheduled for December 13.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized Zekaria to come forward and contact them at 631-853-4626. It is imperative that swift action is taken to hold Zekaria accountable for her alleged crimes and seek justice for those affected.