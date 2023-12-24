Federal prosecutors have filed charges against Hunter Biden, accusing him of evading $1.4 million in tax payments. The nine-count indictment also reveals details of a lavish spending spree that included drugs and escorts between 2016 and 2019. Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, continues to face legal challenges with these new charges. His lawyer claims that the charges are politically motivated.

The indictment comes at a time when congressional Republicans are focusing on Hunter Biden’s business dealings as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. It should be noted, however, that President Biden is not mentioned in the indictment itself and the White House has not provided a statement regarding the matter.

If convicted, Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison. The charges include failure to file and pay taxes, false tax return, and evasion of assessment. The investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial activities has been ongoing since 2019, led the US Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss.

According to the indictment, Hunter Biden received over $7 million in gross income between 2016 and 2020 but deliberately failed to pay his taxes on time. The document alleges that he spent his money on various personal expenses, such as drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, rental properties, and exotic cars, while neglecting his tax obligations.

In response to the new charges, Hunter Biden’s attorney claims that if his client’s last name wasn’t Biden, the charges would not have been brought. It is worth noting that Hunter Biden did eventually pay all of his taxes and fines in 2020, with the help of a loan from his personal attorney.

The indictment provides further insight into Hunter Biden’s spending habits, revealing significant sums spent on adult entertainment, payments to various women, and extravagant purchases. While his income increased, Hunter Biden allegedly continued to live an extravagant lifestyle, even as he faced financial difficulties.

These latest charges against Hunter Biden add another layer of complexity to an already controversial political landscape. As the legal proceedings unfold, both sides will undoubtedly continue to scrutinize the case, potentially impacting the upcoming re-election campaign for President Joe Biden.