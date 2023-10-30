Unrest at Dagestan Airport Highlights Societal Tensions

A shocking incident of unrest unfolded at the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region on Sunday. Hundreds of individuals stormed into the airport, chanting hateful slogans and targeting passengers arriving from Tel Aviv. The crowd surrounded an airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings, creating a chaotic and potentially dangerous situation.

Local authorities were quick to respond, closing the airport and dispatching police to control the situation. Unfortunately, more than 20 people, including police officers and civilians, sustained injuries during the incident. The injured individuals are receiving medical attention, with two reported to be in critical condition.

Videos circulating on social media captured the disturbing events, revealing some protesters waving Palestinian flags while others attempted to overturn a police car. Antisemitic slogans were audible in the background, as some members of the crowd even examined passports in an attempt to identify Israelis.

Reacting to the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office expressed concern and called upon Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of Israeli citizens and Jews. The Israeli ambassador to Russia has been working closely with Russian officials to ensure the well-being of Israelis in the region.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District, where Dagestan is located, has promised to identify and hold accountable those involved in storming the airport utilizing CCTV footage. Authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In the wake of the unrest, Dagestan’s regional government urged its citizens to remain calm and refrain from engaging in further protests. They emphasized the importance of understanding the complex situation in the world and discouraged involvement in any activities that could incite panic. The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan also appealed to residents to cease the unrest and find peaceful ways to address their concerns.

This incident sheds light on the existing tensions within Dagestan and underscores the need for dialogue and understanding. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order, promising severe consequences for those who participated in the violence. The closure of the airport until November 6th aims to ensure a safe environment for incoming air travel.

