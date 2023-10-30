Russian Airport in Dagestan Stormed Protesters Amidst Heightened Tensions

Over the weekend, a shocking incident unfolded at the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region. Reports and videos circulated on social media, revealing that hundreds of people stormed into the airport and onto the landing field. The crowd, chanting antisemitic slogans, had gathered to confront passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel. The incident quickly escalated, leading to the closure of the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan.

According to the local Ministry of Health, more than 20 people were injured, while sixty individuals were detained authorities. The injured included both police officers and civilians, two of whom are in critical condition. The chaos captured in videos showcased some protesters waving Palestinian flags, attempting to overturn a police car, and examining the passports of arriving passengers, presumably to identify Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement, expressing the expectation for Russian law enforcement to safeguard the safety of Israeli citizens and Jews, urging resolute action against the rioters and the incitement targeting Jews and Israelis. The Israeli ambassador to Russia is working closely with Russian officials to ensure the security of Israelis and Jews in the region.

Meanwhile, the Dagestani government, while supporting Palestinians in Gaza, appealed to citizens to remain calm and refrain from participating in such protests. The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, echoed the plea, calling on residents to cease the unrest and find alternative ways to address their concerns.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with Dagestan’s governor, Sergei Melikov, promising severe consequences for those involved in the violence. He described the protests as a betrayal to the sacrifices made in the region’s conflicts, emphasizing the need for law enforcement agencies to firmly address the situation.

As a result of the unrest, the airport in Makhachkala will remain closed to incoming flights until November 6th, as confirmed Russia’s civilian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the tensions and complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which can reverberate far beyond the immediate region of contention.

