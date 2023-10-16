Hundreds Gather in Los Angeles to Support Israel

Hundreds of people marched and attended a rally in support of Israel in West Los Angeles on Sunday as Israel continued to recover from last weekend’s attacks Hamas and as Israeli forces positioned themselves along Gaza’s border as part of a campaign to dismantle the terrorist group.

The rally, which took place at the Museum of Tolerance, was attended Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Rabbi Marvin Hier, CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and other prominent figures who showed their solidarity with Israel.

The event was preceded local rallies last week in support of Israel and the victims of the Hamas attacks, as well as a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday.

Despite the ongoing conflict and the tense situation in the Middle East, the rally aimed to bring hope and support to Israel amidst the challenging times. The presence of high-profile figures like Lt. Gov. Kounalakis and Rabbi Hier underscored the significance of the event.

Numerous speeches were given leaders, including Rabbi Abraham Cooper and Israel Bachar, Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity in standing with Israel.

The rally served as a platform for the community to come together and show their support for Israel. The participants, who peacefully marched down Pico Boulevard, expressed their unwavering support for the country and its people.

The event attracted individuals of all ages, including 10-year-old Adielle Harari, who joined her father in the march. The diversity of the attendees showcased the widespread support for Israel within the Los Angeles community.

While tensions in the Middle East persist, the rally in Los Angeles demonstrated that support for Israel remains strong. The event brought together people from various backgrounds who stood united in their support for peace and stability in the region.

Sources:

– CBS Los Angeles