Unraveling the Mystery of the Controversial Cat Feeder

In a quiet Christchurch neighborhood, a mysterious woman has become the center of attention. She is known as the “harmful cat feeder” among the members of a dedicated Facebook group that closely monitors her every move. With nearly 400 members, this group claims that the woman is poisoning local cats with a mysterious brown liquid blended with cat biscuits. However, the woman vehemently denies these allegations, asserting that she has permission from the owners to feed the cats.

Residents in Papanui, Bryndwr, Burnside, and Bishopdale have grown frustrated and concerned about their feline companions’ well-being. They diligently track the woman’s whereabouts through the Facebook group, sharing photos and videos of her feeding the cats. Some residents have even installed security cameras to catch her in the act.

One resident, Kate, described her distressing encounter with the cat feeder. She initially thought the woman had good intentions but became alarmed when she found her feeding Kate’s cat in a bush. Kate’s concern escalated when she received threatening letters from the woman. Unfortunately, Kate’s experience is not unique, with numerous residents reporting that their cats have fallen ill or died, incurring hefty veterinary bills.

The cat feeder, who remains unnamed for safety reasons, claims to have started this endeavor after encountering an elderly gentleman who was feeding homeless cats in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquake in 2011. Since then, she has continued this caretaking role, leaving cat food on leaves and containers along fence lines.

Despite the outcry from residents, the cat feeder maintains that she is not the sole provider of food for these cats. She believes that labeling her as the sole culprit is both ignorant and arrogant. The situation has escalated to the point where a trial is scheduled before the Christchurch District Court in December.

Local council authorities and compliance teams are actively involved in managing this issue, striving to find a resolution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved. Papanui Ward councillor Victoria Henstock acknowledges the distress caused this situation and encourages tolerance and mindfulness during the ongoing process.

While the police are limited in what they can disclose, they assure pet owners that they are working closely with the cat feeder and her family to resolve the situation. In the meantime, they advise pet owners to be aware of their animals’ whereabouts and report any suspicious activities.

