ATM Robbery Suspect Apprehended, Second Suspect Still at Large

The Gwinnett County Police Department Robbery Unit has made progress in the investigation of a series of ATM robberies, with two suspects allegedly involved in the crimes. The stolen amount is estimated to be several hundred thousand dollars. However, while one suspect has been apprehended and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, the second suspect remains at large.

The initial incident occurred on September 9 at a bank in unincorporated Norcross, where an ATM technician was robbed two individuals while carrying out repairs. This was followed similar incidents on September 13 and September 22 at different locations. The consistent pattern led detectives to believe that the same two suspects were responsible for all the robberies, and coordination between law enforcement agencies confirmed their suspicions.

Thanks to the aid of Flock cameras and social media analysis, authorities were able to identify and charge 30-year-old Danzil Earl from Atlanta and 31-year-old Ronnie Lewis from Texas. Danzil Earl has been apprehended and faces one count of robbery. However, Ronnie Lewis is still evading capture and has an active warrant for robbery. It is possible that additional charges will be filed as the investigation progresses.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ronnie Lewis. Anyone with information regarding the case or Lewis’s whereabouts is urged to contact GCPD detectives. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

As the investigation continues, authorities emphasize the importance of community cooperation in bringing the second suspect to justice. Public assistance is crucial in ensuring the successful resolution of this case and sending a strong message that ATM robberies will not be tolerated in the community.