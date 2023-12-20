Proposed Landfill in Northwest Tarrant County Sparks Concerns

Residents of northwest Tarrant County gathered at Brewer High School to express their concerns about a proposed landfill near Lake Worth. BAP Kennor, the developer, plans to build a recycling center that would accept construction and demolition waste. The company must first obtain a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The proposed site, located on Silver Creek Road in far west Fort Worth, has been a gravel quarry and landfill in the past. The landfill permit, which became inactive in 1985, would be reactivated for the new recycling center. However, local elected officials, including Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, have voiced their opposition to the permit. They are worried about potential water contamination, insufficient fire control measures, air pollution, and increased traffic congestion caused the facility.

In defense of their proposal, BAP Kennor’s representative, Frank Pugsley, argued that the rapid population growth in the region necessitates additional landfill and recycling facilities. He highlighted a study the North Central Texas Council of Governments that predicts the western half of North Texas will run out of landfill capacity 2036 without the construction of new facilities. The recycling center, according to Pugsley, would help reduce material sent to landfills and prevent illegal dumping.

Despite these arguments, concerns from the community persist. Many residents worry about the potential long-term impact on their quality of life and the environment. State Representative Charlie Geren, who requested the public meeting, expressed his reservations about a permit being approved but remaining unused for decades before being activated.

The battle between the developer and the community continues to escalate as both sides advocate for their positions. It remains to be seen whether the proposed landfill will ultimately be approved or if alternative solutions will be pursued to address the region’s waste management needs.