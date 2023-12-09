New Housing Development to Transform Abandoned Vallejo Shopping Center

A blighted shopping center in Vallejo is set to undergo a major transformation with the construction of over 400 new homes. Jackson Square Properties, the developer behind the project, plans to build 429 homes at the site of an abandoned Walmart on Sonoma Boulevard. The Vallejo Planning Commission has given unanimous approval to the project, which aims to improve the city’s image as people enter Vallejo from American Canyon.

The new development will consist of 11 buildings, with all units currently planned to be priced at market rates. However, the Vallejo City Council has directed the planning division to draft an ordinance that would require a portion of the homes to be rented below market rates. This move is seen as an important step in addressing the issue of affordable housing and curbing homelessness.

In addition to the new homes, the development will include a range of amenities such as a swimming pool, courtyards, and a fitness room. Many units will also have balconies and patios, while the parking lot will be equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell has expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting that the previously abandoned property is privately owned and out of the city’s control. Planning Commissioner Peggy Cohen-Thompson, a real estate broker, has been looking forward to the revitalization of the site for a long time and sees it as a sign of progress for Vallejo.

The timeline for the project has not yet been confirmed Jackson Square Properties. However, with the unanimous approval from the planning commission and the focus on affordable housing, the new development promises to bring positive change to the city of Vallejo.