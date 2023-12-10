Severe Heatwave in Sydney and NSW Leads to Increased Emergencies and Bushfires

According to the recent events in Sydney and New South Wales, the extreme hot weather has caused a significant increase in emergency calls, numerous bushfires, and even hospitalizations at a music festival. The state’s firefighters and emergency services are now preparing for another week of rising temperatures while dealing with power outages caused thunderstorms.

The scorching temperatures, reaching above 40 degrees Celsius, affected the entire city and state. Although a cool change brought relief, it also brought strong winds, gusting up to 90 kilometers per hour, that resulted in damaged roofs and power lines on the Central Coast. Thousands of residents were left without power, but the situation improved throughout the day.

Emergency services, particularly NSW Ambulance, experienced a 20% increase in callouts, attributing the rise to the “extreme heat.” Paramedics estimated that they would have responded to around 600 additional calls midnight. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people attended music events in Sydney’s west, seeking respite from the heat. The organizers did their best to provide hydration stations and cooling fans, but four festival-goers still required hospitalization, although their injuries are not life-threatening.

Elsewhere, the Subsonic music festival on the NSW Mid North Coast reported no emergency hospitalizations, arrests, charges, or injuries. The organizers implemented various harm-reduction initiatives to ensure the safety and well-being of attendees.

Although temperatures cooled along the coast on Sunday, the hot and dry weather persisted inland. Lightning storms in the state’s interior even sparked new fires. The NSW Rural Fire Service is currently dealing with 86 fires, 26 of which are uncontained. Total fire bans are in effect in specific regions, signaling a high fire danger.

As temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week, the RFS is closely monitoring the situation, particularly in the state’s center and southwest. Metropolitan Sydney will also experience increasingly hot weather until Thursday. Everyone is advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.