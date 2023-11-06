The Joy and Perils of Shopping for Disney Ornaments

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are known for their vast array of souvenirs, and during the holiday season, Disney ornaments are among the most popular merchandise throughout the theme parks. Each delicate bulb or character-inspired ornament tempts visitors of all ages to find the perfect addition for their Christmas tree.

However, there are times when the excitement of shopping for these ornaments can lead to unexpected mishaps. In a now-viral TikTok video, a young guest at Disneyland Resort decided to act out a skit with a display of Disney ornaments, only to accidentally topple one, causing a chain reaction that resulted in a few ornaments crashing to the ground. The guest and their guardian immediately took responsibility for their actions and admitted their mistake to Disney cast members.

While some viewers cringed at the sound of broken glass and emphasized the importance of not touching items in stores, others found humor in the situation. Comments varied from playful jokes about the cost of the broken ornaments to references to the infamous “Mickey Mouse tax.”

Fortunately, the Disney cast members were understanding and did not charge the guests for the damaged items. This kind of incident is not uncommon, as explained a cast member in the comments section of the video. In such cases, the damaged items are typically discarded or set aside as damages.

It is essential to remember that accidents happen, and if you accidentally break something in a Disney store, it is important to inform an employee to ensure the safety of other guests. Disney cast members are usually gracious and understanding in these situations.

While this particular incident may have caused some embarrassment for the guest and their guardian, it serves as a reminder to handle delicate items with care and be mindful of our surroundings, even in the excitement of shopping for Disney ornaments.

