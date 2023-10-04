Hundreds of Supermarket Workers in Australia to Strike Over Work and Pay Conditions

Hundreds of workers from Woolworths and Coles supermarkets across Australia are set to go on strike this weekend in response to ongoing concerns about their work and pay conditions. The Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) has organized a two-hour stoppage from 10 am on Saturday, with employees in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, and South Australia expected to participate. This will be the first nationally coordinated supermarket strike in Australian history.

The RAFFWU is advocating for a range of improvements, including living wages, safer workplaces, and secure jobs. Many workers who are currently paid just slightly above the minimum wage are demanding a fair wage that will cover the rising cost of living. They also want employers to take stronger action against abuse and assaults in the workplace. Furthermore, workers are calling for more job security and the conversion of casual positions into ongoing employment contracts.

Woolworths, one of Australia’s largest supermarket chains, has estimated that around 300 of its 130,000 employees will participate in the strike, resulting in minimal disruption to store operations. However, the RAFFWU has implemented 13 additional bans, including the refusal to crush cardboard boxes, clean toilets, pack online orders, and clear loose stock left on the floor or at registers. Coles workers have reportedly been warned that they may not be paid during the strike and could face termination.

Both Woolworths and Coles have acknowledged the right of their employees to engage in protected industrial action. Woolworths has been in communication with the RAFFWU’s bargaining representatives and claims to have a long history of bargaining in good faith. Coles, on the other hand, is working collaboratively with its team members and bargaining representatives to develop a proposal for a new Supermarket Enterprise Agreement.

The strike and associated bans come at a time when both supermarket giants have reported significant profits. Woolworths saw a nearly 20% rise in earnings, while Coles recorded a 2.9% increase, with both companies surpassing $1 billion in profits. This has led workers to question why, despite these impressive financial results, their own work and pay conditions have not seen similar improvements.

