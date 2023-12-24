Humza Yousaf Faces Backlash over Language Choice in Lockerbie Bombing Tribute

In a recent social media post, SNP leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf faced criticism for his language choice in commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Lockerbie bombing. Yousaf’s official account expressed sympathies to the victims and paid tribute to the emergency workers involved, referring to the incident as an “air disaster.” However, many social media users found this description insensitive and accused Yousaf of downplaying the terrorist nature of the attack.

The phrase “air disaster” quickly became a trending topic in the UK, with critics arguing that it failed to acknowledge the intentional act of terrorism that claimed the lives of 270 people. Some even went as far as calling the description “insulting.” Former foreign policy adviser Nile Gardner criticized Yousaf’s statement, emphasizing that it was a terrorist attack, not an “air disaster.”

Interestingly, Yousaf’s personal Twitter account did not mention the anniversary, but he had previously referred to the incident as a “bombing.” It is worth noting that other SNP politicians and even a Police Scotland account also used the term “air disaster” in their tributes.

While the term “air disaster” is technically accurate and has been used in local contexts, such as a memorial at Dryfesdale Cemetery near Lockerbie, it is more widely recognized as the “Lockerbie bombing,” especially in the United States where 179 American citizens lost their lives.

The Lockerbie bombing remains an unsolved crime in some respects. Although Libya accepted responsibility, questions linger about who ordered the attack. Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer, was the only person convicted in connection with the bombing. However, his release the SNP government on compassionate grounds due to cancer further fueled controversy. Another Libyan, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is set to stand trial in the USA for his alleged involvement.

The language we choose to use in commemorating tragic events is crucial, as it shapes our collective memory and understanding. While Yousaf’s intentions may have been well-meaning, the public reaction highlights the importance of sensitivity and accuracy when discussing acts of terrorism.