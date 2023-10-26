Fresh Perspectives on Scottish Government’s Handling of WhatsApp Messages in Covid Inquiry

The ongoing UK Covid Inquiry has taken an unexpected turn as the Scottish Government faces accusations of withholding crucial WhatsApp messages. It has been alleged that key figures such as Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney, and chief medical officers utilized autodelete settings on their messages, erasing any trace of their correspondence during the pandemic. This revelation has sparked calls for Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Minister for Health, to hand over these messages for investigation.

Yousaf responded to the accusations during a session of the Scottish Parliament, assuring MSPs that the Scottish Government had not violated any laws and had already shared relevant information with the inquiry. He also vowed full cooperation in addressing any concerns raised. However, instead of presenting specific quotes from Yousaf, we can describe his statements in a comprehensive manner, providing readers with a clear understanding of his position.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross raised the issue of the inquiry lawyer’s claim that “no messages were provided,” despite requesting all relevant communications from ministers regarding key decisions. In response, Yousaf affirmed that any potential relevant information that the government possesses would be handed over and thoroughly investigated. He emphasized that decisions of importance were not made over WhatsApp, offering absolute assurance that any pertinent information would be disclosed.

During the parliamentary session, Ross accused Yousaf of inadvertently misleading Holyrood, claiming that WhatsApp is routinely used ministers for critical decision-making. However, Yousaf refuted this accusation, stating that he had not misled Parliament and accusing Ross of mischaracterizing the situation.

The controversy surrounding the withholding of information in the Covid inquiry is not only a matter of parliamentary debate but also raises ethical concerns. Grieving families, in particular, deserve transparency and access to all relevant information. The outcome of this dispute will likely impact public trust in the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic.

