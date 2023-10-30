Humza Yousaf Assures Retention of WhatsApp Messages

In an effort to address concerns raised a recent report, Humza Yousaf, a prominent figure in the Scottish Government, has publicly asserted that his WhatsApp messages have not been deleted and will be made available to the UK Covid Inquiry. This declaration comes after allegations were made that former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon manually deleted messages pertaining to the pandemic from her phone.
According to The Sunday Mail, Yousaf and Sturgeon were among 70 senior Scottish Government officials whose WhatsApp data was not included in the documents provided to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The inquiry’s legal team has expressed their belief that a majority of WhatsApp messages exchanged between Scottish Government officials during the pandemic have not been retained.
As part of the ongoing inquiry, decision makers at various levels within the government have been requested to disclose their communications, including informal channels such as WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, or Signal. Yousaf has ordered an investigation Scotland’s Solicitor General after it was revealed during a recent hearing that the Scottish Government had yet to provide the requested messages.
In response to the allegations, Yousaf made it clear that he personally has not deleted any WhatsApp messages throughout the course of the pandemic. He expressed his willingness to provide them to the inquiry whenever requested. While unable to speak for former government ministers, Yousaf expects that the official social media messaging policy, including the “do not destroy” order issued the Covid Inquiry, would have been followed.
These developments have spurred inquiries from Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who has called upon the First Minister to elucidate the Scottish Government’s policy regarding the retention of mobile phone messages. It remains to be seen how these matters will unfold as the UK Covid Inquiry progresses.
