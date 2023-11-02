Scottish Government Under Scrutiny for Deleting WhatsApp Messages

The Scottish government is facing scrutiny and accusations of potential law-breaking after it was revealed that WhatsApp messages requested the UK Covid Inquiry may have been deleted. Senior figures, including former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, have been accused of erasing data. Although Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has denied removing any messages and claimed that all relevant files will be handed over, opposition leaders are calling for accountability.

Under the government’s mobile messaging policy, conversations related to government business are recommended to be deleted at least once a month. However, the policy also states that important details of discussions and decisions should be transcribed and saved in the official record system. The Scottish government’s records management policy emphasizes the importance of retaining records as long as necessary to fulfill business and legal obligations.

This controversy raises questions about the transparency and accountability of the Scottish government during the pandemic. The former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has defended her actions, stating that she has “nothing to hide.” However, critics argue that the deletion of WhatsApp messages could potentially hinder the Covid inquiry’s ability to uncover crucial information.

The Scottish inquiry, which has requested the WhatsApp messages of 70 officials and identified 137 messaging groups that could contain relevant information, issued a “do not destroy” order to ensure that witnesses do not delete any Covid-related messages. Non-compliance with this order could potentially be a criminal offense under the Inquiries Act.

As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen whether the Scottish government will fully cooperate with the inquiry and provide all requested materials. The revelation of potentially deleted WhatsApp messages has raised concerns about the government’s commitment to transparency and its willingness to hold itself accountable for its actions during the pandemic.

