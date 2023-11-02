New Article: Nicola Sturgeon’s WhatsApp Messages Under Scrutiny as Questions Arise on Deleted Correspondence

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is facing mounting pressure as doubts surface regarding the existence of her WhatsApp messages during her tenure as the leader of Scotland’s pandemic response. Sturgeon has repeatedly refused to confirm or deny whether she has deleted any of these messages, despite claiming that she has “nothing to hide.”

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison announced that a total of 14,000 WhatsApp messages, exchanged in group chats involving three or more individuals, including a civil servant, will be submitted to the UK Covid Inquiry November 6th. However, given the time frame between the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Scotland on March 1, 2020, and the end date of the inquiry’s terms of reference on June 6, 2022, this equates to an average of only 16 messages per day. This has led to speculation that a substantial amount of correspondence might have been lost.

Although Nicola Sturgeon has stated that the retained messages will be handed over to the inquiry authorities, questions remain as to whether some of the correspondence has been deleted. The Scottish Government has come under fire for potentially failing to comply with a do-not-destroy notice and for the lack of clarity surrounding ministers’ adherence to retaining WhatsApp messages.

The Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, criticized the First Minister for having “lost control” of the government and for potentially setting a lower standard than the UK Government concerning the disclosure of unredacted messages to the inquiry. Sarwar pressed for an explanation of how many ministers and officials failed to comply with the do-not-destroy notice and how many messages have been deleted.

The Scottish Government’s response to these inquiries remains contradictory. While Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Health Secretary, assured that the messages held the government would be submitted in full and unredacted, doubts persist over the extent to which ministers and officials have complied with the preservation of evidence.

With allegations of deleted WhatsApp messages and accusations of a secretive approach, the Scottish Government’s credibility has come into question. The potential implications of destroyed or withheld evidence from the inquiry could lead to legal ramifications.

