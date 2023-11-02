Questions Arise Surrounding Deleted WhatsApp Messages in Scottish Government’s Pandemic Response

A cloud of uncertainty looms over former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, as she faces mounting pressure to address the potential deletion of WhatsApp messages exchanged during her leadership of the Scottish Government’s pandemic response. Despite claiming to have “nothing to hide,” Sturgeon has repeatedly refused to confirm whether these messages have been deleted, leaving room for speculation and concerns.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison recently informed Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) that roughly 14,000 WhatsApp messages, originating from group chats involving at least three individuals, including a civil servant, will be handed over to the UK Covid Inquiry November 6th. However, when considering the time span between the first confirmed Scottish Covid-19 case on March 1st, 2020, and the inquiry’s end date of June 6th, 2022, the number of messages received per day amounts to a mere 16, raising suspicions that a significant portion of correspondence may have been lost.

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s Health Secretary, assured the public that the retained messages would be fully disclosed to the inquiry authorities. However, he indicated that some messages may have indeed been deleted. The lack of clarity surrounding the extent of these deletions raises concerns about the transparency of the Scottish Government’s conduct.

The issue prompted Labour leader Anas Sarwar to question the Scottish Government’s adherence to the same standard of accountability as the UK Government. The latter was compelled to provide the inquiry with unredacted messages, while uncertainties surround the compliance and potential deletion of messages within the Scottish Government.

To address these concerns, the Scottish Government must provide a clear response to inquiries regarding compliance with do-not-destroy notices and the number of ministers and officials who have deleted messages. The confidentiality of the inquiry should not prevent an open discussion on these matters.

The situation underscores the need for accountability and transparency during public inquiries, especially when it comes to critical issues like a pandemic response. The Scottish Government’s secretive approach and potential deletion of messages raise doubts about the treatment of families affected the virus and the preservation of crucial evidence. Ultimately, full cooperation and disclosure from the Scottish Government are essential to ensure a comprehensive examination of Scotland’s pandemic response and foster public trust in the inquiry process.

