Humboldt County Woman Arrested for Trespassing Found in Possession of Methamphetamine and Firearms

A woman from Humboldt County, Nevada, who was arrested for trespassing, is now facing additional charges after law enforcement officials discovered methamphetamine and firearms in her possession.

Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespass call on the morning of December 3. The incident took place at a residence in Paradise Valley, and it was reported that 56-year-old Jennifer Tipton had entered the property without permission, ignoring clearly posted warnings. Tipton had previously received a trespass warning for this particular property.

Upon arrival, deputies located Tipton inside her vehicle on SR-290 and promptly arrested her for misdemeanor trespassing. During a search, officers discovered a white crystal substance on Tipton’s person, which subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine. In addition, a further inventory of her vehicle led to the discovery of a shotgun and a loaded semi-automatic handgun. The possession of these firearms is prohibited due to Tipton’s suspected use and possession of methamphetamine.

Tipton was then transported to the Humboldt County Detention Center, where she was booked on charges related to trespassing and possession of a controlled substance. The discovery of the firearms may result in further charges.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing drug-related issues present within our communities. Law enforcement agencies play a crucial role in apprehending individuals in possession of illegal substances and firearms, ultimately ensuring public safety.