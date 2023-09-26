Row Over Copyright Infringement Indian Photo Blog

A dispute has arisen between Humans of Bombay (HOB) and People of India (POI), two popular Indian photo blogs, over allegations of copyright infringement. HOB, which was launched in Mumbai in 2014 and follows a format similar to Brandon Stanton’s Humans of New York, recently filed a lawsuit against POI, accusing it of replicating a large number of images and videos from its platform. In response, POI has not yet publicly commented on the lawsuit but continues to share posts on its Instagram account.

Brandon Stanton, the founder of Humans of New York, weighed in on the controversy, criticizing HOB for suing POI. He stated that he had forgiven HOB for the appropriation of his work and emphasized that HOB had monetized their platform to a greater extent than he would have done. Stanton’s comments provoked a response from HOB, expressing shock at his remarks and asserting that he should have been better informed before commenting.

The lawsuit faced backlash in India, with critics calling it hypocritical and highlighting HOB’s use of the same tagline as Humans of New York. Some questioned the copyright laws that HOB adhered to when using the stories of individuals interviewed for its platform. In a statement, HOB clarified that the case was specifically about the intellectual property of its posts and not about storytelling.

Brandon Stanton, in a subsequent statement, revealed that he had not received any monetary compensation for the stories featured on Humans of New York for the past 13 years. While he welcomed others using the concept to showcase their communities, he expressed disapproval of those using it solely for personal gain.

Humans of New York, which has over 20 million followers on social media, is renowned for its philanthropic efforts, raising funds for individuals in need and supporting various causes. Stanton’s comments have sparked further discussion on the commercialization of storytelling.

Sources:

– BBC News: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-58970735