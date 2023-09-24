Humans of New York Founder Expresses Disappointment after Copyright Lawsuit from Humans of Bombay

Brandon Stanton, the founder of Humans of New York (HoNY), recently expressed his disappointment with Humans of Bombay (HoB) after the Indian-based storytelling firm filed a copyright lawsuit against its competitor, People of India (POI). Stanton, in a post on social media platform X, stated that he had previously stayed quiet about the appropriation of his work HoB because he believed they shared important stories. However, he noted that suing others for actions that he had forgiven them for was unacceptable.

HoB filed a lawsuit against POI, accusing the latter of copyright infringement. The allegations included the replication of HoB’s unique storytelling format and the publication of identical content. HoB also claimed that POI had used images and videos from their platform without permission, essentially copying their entire business model, including the stories themselves.

The Delhi High Court took notice of the matter and issued a notice to POI on September 18. Justice Prathiba Singh, presiding over the case, noted substantial imitation in some instances, with identical photos being used. The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 11.

HoB, founded in 2014 Karishma Mehta, is renowned for its distinctive storytelling format. The platform documents the lives of individuals in Mumbai and shares their stories through social media posts and a website.

Stanton’s post has garnered significant attention on social media, with many users criticizing HoB for resorting to legal action. They urged the storytelling company to drop the lawsuit and afford others the same liberty that they have received from HoNY.

In response, HoB tweeted a statement to Stanton, suggesting that he should have familiarized himself with the details of the case before making judgment. The company emphasized its commitment to ethical and honest storytelling and expressed faith in the Indian court system to uphold its intellectual property rights.

As this legal battle unfolds, the future of storytelling and the boundaries of copyright infringement within this context are being debated. Both HoNY and HoB have played essential roles in capturing the lives and stories of people, and it remains to be seen how this lawsuit will impact the larger storytelling community.

