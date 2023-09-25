Reddit Users Share ‘Cringe’ Posts Humans of Bombay Amid Copyright ‘Controversy’

Reddit users are flocking to share their opinions on the ‘cringe’ content of Humans of Bombay (HOB) after the organization faced allegations of copyright infringement from Humans of New York. The founder of HOB, Karishma Mehta, has also been subjected to online trolling, with many criticizing her for fostering a toxic work environment. Amid the chaos, a Reddit post has gone viral, highlighting the most cringeworthy posts shared HOB.

One anonymous user posed the question, “What are some of the most cringiest posts you’ve seen on the Humans of Bombay page?” The post received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of comments pouring in. Reddit users shared their experiences and opinions on specific posts shared HOB.

One comment pointed out a post about a doctor (actually a physiotherapist) who took an exam on her wedding day. The Reddit user found the post cringeworthy due to the perceived inconsistency in the bride’s level of commitment. According to the user, the bride appeared fully decked up for exams, rushed back to get married, but managed to find time for a detailed photoshoot and dance reel that was later shared on social media.

Another comment highlighted a post where a girl flew in from abroad for her brother’s wedding but stayed at a friend’s place and made a grand entry during the varmala ceremony, drawing attention away from the bride. The Reddit user saw this as attention-seeking behavior and criticized the girl for stealing the spotlight.

Another user shared a post about a postponed wedding due to COVID-19. The Reddit user criticized the individual in the post for lamenting their inability to have a grand wedding with 10,000 people, expressing annoyance at their out-of-touch behavior.

The Reddit thread provides a platform for individuals to express their disdain for certain posts shared HOB. As the battle continues between Humans of Bombay and Humans of New York, it seems that Reddit users are eager to voice their opinions on what they perceive as cringeworthy content.