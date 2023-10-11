The Delhi High Court’s Ruling on Copyright Infringement Humans of Bombay and People of India

The Delhi High Court has made a significant ruling regarding copyright infringement in a lawsuit filed Humans of Bombay against People of India. Justice Prathiba M Singh stated that both platforms cannot use each other’s copyrighted work. However, the court also mentioned that there can be no copyright claim for individual’s private photos sent to either platform.

Humans of Bombay alleged that People of India had replicated a large number of images and videos from their platform, including their business model and stories. The court took into account People of India’s defense that Humans of Bombay is not a unique platform, as there are others with similar idea models. People of India also argued that Humans of Bombay cannot raise any grievances since similar platforms exist, inspired Humans of New York.

The court emphasized that while there is no copyright in an idea, copying the expression of an idea would amount to copyright infringement. It stated that story-telling platforms should adopt their own creative expression to communicate and disseminate their stories in order to prevent any monopoly. The act of copying identical images and literary content would be exclusive to each platform.

The court also clarified that if photographs are commissioned or videos are produced either platform, the copyright would belong to the respective platform. The suit sought an injunction to restrain People of India from infringing Humans of Bombay’s copyrighted works, including content, literary works, films, and creative expressions published on their website, Instagram handle, and YouTube channel.

In conclusion, the Delhi High Court’s ruling acknowledges the importance of protecting copyright and ensuring that platforms maintain their unique creative expressions while also recognizing that similar platforms can coexist. It highlights the need to strike a balance between the rights of platforms and the protection of copyrighted works.

Sources:

– Delhi High Court ruling in the case of HUMANS OF BOMBAY STORIES PVT. LTD. v. POI SOCIAL MEDIA PVT. LTD. & ANR.