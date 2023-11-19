Drowsy Cat Ella Proves She’s the Ultimate TV Enthusiast

A recent video of a cat named Ella has been making waves on social media, showcasing her undeniable dedication to watching television. Just like many of us who have dozed off while the TV is still on, Ella experienced a similar scenario that has left viewers chuckling.

The video, which was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to Ella, features a clip of the feline cozily perched on a chair. It begins with a text insert that humorously reads, “If I shut the TV off in front of my cat, who clearly fell asleep, she insists she was still watching.” The cat’s adorable reaction after waking up has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Since being shared three days ago, the video has quickly gone viral, amassing over 2.4 million views. Numerous users have flooded the comments section with their reactions, highlighting the cat’s relatable behavior. One user playfully imagined Ella’s thoughts, commenting, “Just resting my eyes. I was listening to it, Mom.” Another user compared Ella to their own family member, saying, “Hahaha! Same thing my grandpa would do! The man would be snoring loudly and wake up as soon as that channel changed.”

Ella’s love for TV has not only brightened the day of countless viewers but has also sparked conversations about the relatable moments we share with our pets. It serves as a reminder of the joy and laughter our furry friends bring into our lives.

Whether it’s a quick cat nap or staying up past bedtime to catch their favorite shows, Ella’s dedication to being a TV enthusiast has undoubtedly earned her a special place in the hearts of animal lovers everywhere.

