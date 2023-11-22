A Cat’s Love for TV: The Sleepy Entertainment Companion

Have you ever experienced dozing off while watching television, only to jolt awake once it’s turned off? Well, you’re not alone. Just like us, cats can also fall victim to the irresistible allure of late-night shows. Take the adorable cat named Ella, for example.

In a recent viral video, Ella is caught in the act of slumber on a cozy chair. The video, shared on an Instagram page dedicated to Ella’s television escapades, humorously captures the aftermath of her unplanned nap. The caption playfully teases Ella, saying, “Like girl, you’re the one who fell asleep during late-night cartoons!”

The clip begins with a text insert stating, “If I shut the TV off in front of my cat, who clearly fell asleep, she insists she was still watching.” It’s a relatable scenario that many pet owners can empathize with. We all know the feeling of pretending to be awake and engrossed in a show, even though our eyes are struggling to stay open.

Since its upload three days ago, the video has taken the internet storm, amassing over 2.4 million views and garnering loads of likes and comments. People couldn’t help but share their own amusing experiences in response to Ella’s antics.

One Instagram user playfully wrote, “Just resting my eyes. I was listening to it, mom,” imagining the cat’s thoughts. Another commenter remarked, “She was enjoying her TV nap,” highlighting the blissful state of being lost in the world of entertainment. Some even shared their relatable anecdotes, like a user who humorously shared, “Hahaha! Same thing my grandpa would do! The man would be snoring loudly and wake up as soon as that channel changed.”

Ella’s dedication to watching television, even during sleep, has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Whether it’s humans pretending to be awake during a show or curious cats joining in on the entertainment, the love for television spans across species.

