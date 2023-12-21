Human Rights Watch Accuses Meta of Censoring Pro-Palestinian Content

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has recently criticized Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for censoring pro-Palestinian content on their platforms. The New York-based group accused Meta of engaging in “systemic online censorship” during the Israel-Hamas conflict, which took place during October and November.

According to HRW’s report, more than 1,050 instances of content takedowns and suppression occurred on Instagram and Facebook across 60 countries. These cases predominantly involved “peaceful content in support of Palestine,” posted Palestinians and their allies. In contrast, only one case involved the removal of content supporting Israel.

Meta’s policies and practices have faced severe condemnation from HRW for silencing voices in support of Palestine and Palestinian human rights. Deborah Brown, acting associate director of HRW’s technology and human rights division, stated that Meta’s censorship of pro-Palestinian content adds insult to injury, considering the unspeakable atrocities and repression already faced the Palestinians.

The report HRW reveals that the content removals affected not only posts but also stories and comments. Additionally, accounts were suspended or disabled, certain features were restricted, and the visibility of users’ content was limited. HRW even noted that their own posts were subjected to restrictions, with users unable to engage with them or report evidence of online censorship.

Although HRW’s analysis covered 1,050 cases, hundreds of additional reports of censorship were received after completing the study, indicating that the overall number of cases far exceeded their initial findings.

In light of these revelations, HRW urged Meta to uphold the right to protected expression, including discussions about human rights abuses and political movements, on its platforms. It remains to be seen how Meta will respond to these accusations and whether any changes will be implemented to address the concerns raised HRW and other organizations advocating for freedom of expression.