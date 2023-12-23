Human Rights Watch Reports on Meta’s Suppression of Content on Palestine

A new report released Human Rights Watch sheds light on the censorship practices of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, with regards to content related to Palestine. The report reveals that Meta’s policies have resulted in the silencing of voices in support of Palestinians on its platforms, leading to a wave of heightened censorship.

During the months of October and November, Human Rights Watch documented over 1,050 takedowns and suppression of content posted Palestinians and their supporters. These takedowns included 1,049 posts consisting of peaceful content in support of Palestinians, while only one post in support of Israel was affected.

The report highlights that Meta’s enforcement of its content moderation policies has been inconsistent, which has led to the erroneous removal of content about Palestine. This systemic censorship is not limited to a specific geographical location but is instead a global issue.

It is worth noting that this recent wave of content suppression is not an isolated incident. Meta has a well-documented history of over-broad crackdowns on content related to Palestine. Previous outbreaks of violence, including the one in May 2021, brought similar accusations of unfair treatment towards Palestinians.

Following the backlash, Meta commissioned an independent due diligence report in 2021. This report acknowledged that Meta’s actions during periods of unrest had adverse human rights impacts on Palestinian users, infringing upon their freedom of expression, assembly, political participation, and non-discrimination.

Although Meta made adjustments to its content moderation policies based on the due diligence report, it continues to face criticism from Palestinian advocacy groups for its recent actions. Meta’s Oversight Board recently admitted to mistakenly taking down valuable content following the attack on Israel in October 2021.

Deborah Brown, the acting associate technology and human rights director at Human Rights Watch, expressed her concerns over Meta’s censorship, stating that it adds insult to injury at a time of unspeakable atrocities and repression already being faced Palestinians. She emphasized that social media is an essential platform for people to bear witness and speak out against abuses, and Meta’s censorship only contributes to the erasure of Palestinian suffering.

The issue of content moderation on platforms like Facebook and Instagram is one that necessitates further examination and transparency to ensure that freedom of expression and unbiased treatment are upheld for all users, especially amidst ongoing conflicts and human rights concerns.