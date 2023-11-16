Breaking News: Nasrin Sotoudeh Freed from Iranian Prison

Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been released from prison after being detained for over two weeks, according to her husband, Reza Khandan. Sotoudeh, internationally known for her activism, was arrested while attending the funeral of Armita Garawand, a woman who activists claim was fatally beaten Tehran’s morality police.

Sotoudeh’s release came after posting bail, as confirmed her husband’s social media post on X. In the accompanying photo, Sotoudeh was seen without a headscarf, which is mandated for women in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This is not the first time Sotoudeh has faced imprisonment due to her activism. In 2018, she was sentenced to an astonishing 38 years in prison and 148 lashes. However, she was released after serving two years of her sentence.

Sotoudeh’s notable reputation extends beyond Iran’s borders, appearing in the 2015 film “Taxi” Jafar Panahi, and the 2020 documentary “Nasrin,” which details her relentless pursuit of gender equality in Iran.

The tragic deaths of Armita Garawand and Mahsa Amini, who also died in the custody of Iran’s morality police, have sparked nationwide outrage in Iran. These incidents have led to intensified feminist movements and outcry against the country’s strict dress code regulations for women.

The authorities in Iran have attributed both deaths to unrelated medical conditions, despite allegations and concerns raised activists.

Source: Agence France-Presse