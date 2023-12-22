New Report Accuses Meta of Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Content on Facebook and Instagram

A recent report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, of systematically removing or restricting pro-Palestinian content on its platforms. The report highlights the company’s alleged silencing of voices in support of Palestine, particularly during the hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups that took place in October.

According to HRW, over 1,050 instances of content takedowns and other forms of suppression were reported on Facebook and Instagram from more than 60 countries during October and November. The content in question, which included information about human rights abuses, was shared Palestinians and their supporters. The report emphasizes that most of the censored content were peaceful expressions of support for Palestine, while only one case involved the removal of content in support of Israel.

Meta’s history of overbroad crackdowns on content related to Palestine is also a point of concern mentioned in the report. “Hundreds of people continued to report censorship after the organization completed its analysis, meaning that the total number of cases Human Rights Watch received greatly exceeded 1,050,” the report states.

HRW further outlines the various forms of censorship on Instagram and Facebook, including the removal of posts, stories, and comments, as well as account suspensions or limitations on certain features. These actions have resulted in the restriction of users’ ability to engage with posts or follow specific accounts, and limited the visibility of users’ content.

While the report focuses on content suppression, it is worth noting that there is an ongoing lawsuit in the United States claiming that Facebook and Instagram have become a “breeding ground” for child predators. The lawsuit alleges that certain child exploitative content is over 10 times more prevalent on these platforms than on Pornhub and OnlyFans.

As social media platforms continue to grapple with issues of content moderation, reports such as this shed light on concerns surrounding the balance between free expression and preventing harmful or inappropriate content. Meta will likely face scrutiny over its content moderation policies and practices in the wake of these accusations.