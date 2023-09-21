WWE Content on Hulu to Expiring Soon, Streaming Rights to Expire

There has been an update regarding WWE content on Hulu. In response to a user inquiry about the expiration date of WWE content on the streaming platform, Hulu Support confirmed that their streaming rights to WWE content are indeed set to expire. However, they assured users that they will relay the interest of keeping WWE shows in their library to their team. In the meantime, they recommend adding the shows to “My Stuff” for notifications about any updates.

In related news, WWE/TKO Group Holdings recently announced a five-year deal with NBCUniversal. This deal will bring Friday Night SmackDown back to USA Network starting from October 2024. As part of this agreement, WWE will produce four primetime specials that will air on NBC.

The expiration of streaming rights on Hulu raises questions about the availability of WWE content on the platform in the future. While it remains uncertain whether Hulu will renew their streaming rights with WWE, fans can look forward to WWE programming returning to USA Network and a partnership with NBCUniversal.

This new deal between WWE and NBCUniversal signifies WWE’s continued effort to expand its reach and provide fans with top-notch entertainment. The primetime specials on NBC will undoubtedly offer fans a unique viewing experience outside of regular WWE programming.

It is worth noting that Hulu has been a popular platform for streaming WWE content in the past, making the expiration of their streaming rights a significant development for WWE fans who rely on the platform for their wrestling fix.

In conclusion, the expiration of WWE streaming rights on Hulu brings uncertainty about the availability of WWE content on the platform. However, the newly announced deal with NBCUniversal to bring Friday Night SmackDown back to USA Network and produce primetime specials on NBC offers exciting prospects for fans. WWE continues to evolve and expand its presence in the entertainment industry, ensuring that fans can enjoy their favorite wrestling programs on various platforms.

