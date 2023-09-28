The Thriving World of Hulu in 2023

In the ever-expanding landscape of streaming services, Hulu stands out as one of the most interesting and reliable options available. With its decade-long existence and solid relationships with network and studio partners, Hulu offers a wide range of TV shows and movies that attract subscribers. Despite its longevity, the future of Hulu remains uncertain due to an unusual ownership arrangement and the vested interests of its owners in newer streaming platforms.

Hulu boasts an impressive lineup of original programming. Although it may not have as many originals as Netflix or Disney+, it has managed to build a strong catalog. Shows like “Only Murders in the Building” and “Reservation Dogs” have become hits, alongside popular animated series like “Futurama” and “Solar Opposites.” Critically acclaimed shows such as “The Great” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” further add to Hulu’s appeal. While the original movies offered Hulu may not be standout hits, there are enjoyable additions like “Flamin’ Hot” and “Vacation Friends.” Additionally, Hulu provides a range of animated originals for kids through its Dreamworks deal.

Hulu’s back catalog is another aspect that sets it apart from other streaming services. With access to multiple catalogs from various studios and networks, Hulu offers a diverse collection of film and TV. Subscribers can enjoy FX series like “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Atlanta,” even without a cable subscription. Hulu also serves as the next-day streaming source for network series such as “Abbott Elementary” and “Bob’s Burgers.” The platform also provides a wide selection of original and catalog documentaries, including notable titles like “Kid 90” and “Dear Mama.”

While Hulu covers most general viewer interests, its catalog of blockbuster movies is not as extensive. New movies rarely find a home on Hulu unless they are Hulu Originals or productions of specific studios. However, one standout aspect of Hulu is its collection of animated series and anime. It offers a great selection of Cartoon Network series and a variety of anime ranging from classics like “Cowboy Bebop” to newer hits like “One Punch Man.”

In terms of user experience, Hulu runs smoothly with minimal buffering and crashes. Its user interface is considered lighter and more reliable compared to competitors like Netflix and Disney+. There have been occasional issues, such as the disappearance of the “Continue Watching” button and glitches with the My Stuff section, but Hulu has resolved most of them. Subscribers can enjoy 4K and HDR content, although availability is limited to select shows and mostly Hulu Originals.

In terms of pricing, Hulu offers two plans. The Hulu (With Ads) plan costs $7.99 per month, while the Hulu (No Ads) plan is priced at $14.99 per month. The no-ads plan also allows for offline downloads. Hulu’s “with Live TV” tier comes with a higher price tag of $76.99 per month but offers access to additional channels, making it a viable option for cord-cutters.

In summary, Hulu continues to be a compelling streaming service in 2023. With its strong catalog of TV shows and movies, reliable user interface, and affordable pricing options, Hulu remains a must-have for many streaming enthusiasts. Although its future might be uncertain, the platform continues to thrive and cater to a wide range of audience interests.

Definitions:

– Original programming: TV shows and movies that are exclusively produced or commissioned a streaming service.

– Back catalog: The collection of previously released TV shows and movies available for streaming on a platform.

– Glaring omissions: Noticeable absences or gaps in the content offerings of a streaming service.

– User interface: The visual layout and design of a streaming service’s app or website.

– 4K and HDR: High-resolution video formats that provide superior picture quality compared to standard definition.

Sources:

– IGN: State of Streaming event

– Hulu Help Center