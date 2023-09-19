iHeartMusic Festival Livestreaming on Hulu

Fans will have the opportunity to stream the iHeartMusic Festival live with their Hulu subscription on September 22 and 23. Hulu has become the Official Streaming Destination of the festival for the first time this year. The livestream will feature performances from popular artists such as Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, and many more.

The festival will be exclusively livestreamed to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Highlights from the festival will also be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event.

The livestream schedule for the iHeartMusic Festival has been revealed. On Friday, September 22, fans can enjoy performances from Agnez Mo, Lenny Kravitz, TLC, Sheryl Crow, and more. On Saturday, September 23, artists like Public Enemy, Foo Fighters, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Kelly Clarkson will take the stage.

This exciting partnership between iHeartMusic Festival and Hulu allows music fans to experience the festival from the comfort of their own homes. Subscribers can tune in to see their favorite artists perform live, creating an immersive concert experience.

The iHeartMusic Festival is known for its diverse lineup, featuring both established chart-toppers and up-and-coming talents. With Hulu as the streaming platform, fans will have access to this world-renowned music event like never before.

