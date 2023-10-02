PBS Stations Now Available on Hulu + Live TV

After months of anticipation, PBS stations are now live on Hulu + Live TV. The deal between PBS and Hulu, announced in May, brings PBS local stations and PBS Kids to the popular streaming platform. According to reports, PBS stations in at least ten markets are currently available on Hulu + Live TV, with more to be added in the coming months.

Among the PBS stations now live on Hulu + Live TV are PBS Arizona, PBS Montana, PBS Wisconsin, Smoky Hills PBS, PBS Wyoming, Southern Oregon PBS, and PBS West Tennessee. Viewers who have their local PBS station added to Hulu + Live TV are encouraged to provide feedback.

PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Ira Rubenstein, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled that one of the largest live TV streaming services is now home to quality local programming from PBS Member Stations. This announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the PBS programming they know and love.”

Reagan Feeney, SVP of Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships for Hulu, highlighted the popularity of PBS channels among Hulu subscribers, stating, “PBS and PBS KIDS are among the most frequently requested channels our subscribers, and we’re thrilled to add them to our core line-up that now includes more than 90 live channels.”

Currently, there is no exact schedule for when individual PBS channels will become available, but PBS assures viewers that more local affiliates will be added to Hulu + Live TV in the coming months.

Cord Cutters News has contacted PBS and Hulu for a full list of the currently available channels and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

