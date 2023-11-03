Discover the Best Holiday Streaming Picks on Hulu

As the holiday season approaches, Hulu is getting into the festive spirit with a lineup of new streaming premieres, beloved classics, and milestone anniversaries. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming holiday movies or looking to revisit some iconic films, Hulu has got you covered.

Newly added to Hulu’s streaming library are “A Christmas Frequency,” “Reporting for Christmas,” “Every Day Is Christmas,” and “Merry Liddle Christmas.” These new releases offer a mix of romance, comedy, and holiday cheer to get you in the Huluday spirit. And there’s more to look forward to with “The Jingle Bell Jubilee” coming on December 3 and “Meet Me Under the Mistletoe” arriving on December 9.

This year, Hulu is also celebrating some major film anniversaries. Get ready to feel nostalgic as “Elf” celebrates its 20th anniversary, “Four Christmases” marks its 15th, and “Jack Frost” commemorates its 25th. All three movies will be available for streaming on Hulu starting November 23. Additionally, “Die Hard” is currently streaming on Hulu, celebrating its 35th anniversary, while George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” can be enjoyed now, marking its 30th anniversary.

In addition to these special premieres and anniversaries, Hulu offers a wide range of holiday classics to binge-watch this season. Dive into the antics of “Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights,” or sing along with “The Mistle-tones.” For more traditional holiday fare, there’s “Miracle on 34th Street,” “The Family Stone,” “The Holiday,” “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” all available for streaming now.

So gather your loved ones, make a cup of hot cocoa, and snuggle up for some festive movie nights with Hulu’s incredible holiday streaming lineup. There’s something for everyone to enjoy and create lasting memories during this magical time of the year.

