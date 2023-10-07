Hull Fair 2023 Patrol: Ensuring Safety and Addressing Challenges

During the Hull Fair in 2023, Humberside Police officers have been visible and vigilant to maintain a safe environment for fairgoers. Patrol officers have been addressing potential issues such as thefts, missing children, and instances of antisocial behavior. On Saturday evening, Hull Live accompanied the police on patrol to gain insights into their duties and challenges.

Sgt Andy Waller, an experienced officer, mentioned that in previous years, the most common reports received were related to thefts, missing children, and incidents of antisocial behavior. However, the fair had a peaceful start this year. No reports of theft, arrests, or significant disturbances were recorded since the fair’s opening on Friday. Sgt Waller emphasized the importance of thorough investigations, as exemplified an incident where a man was falsely accused of filming children. The misunderstanding was fueled social media rumors, highlighting the challenges of managing information during large events.

To enhance safety measures, the police have implemented better filtration systems and improved traffic flow to prevent bottlenecks. This proactive approach aims to ensure a smooth exit for fairgoers, especially after an incident in the previous year. The police also provide assistance in finding missing children, with prompt resolutions for reported cases. Families are encouraged to establish meeting places, capture photos of children in their fair attire, and include contact details in their pockets. The officers stationed at podiums throughout the fair are easily recognizable and available to help.

The absence of theft reports Saturday evening was a positive development, as theft has been a common crime in previous years. Sgt Waller mentioned that most thefts were opportunistically committed taking toys from game stalls within reach. Late at night, incidents of antisocial behavior often occur near the faster rides. The police’s approach is to remove any suspicious individuals before these situations escalate. Calls reporting issues, even those unrelated to the police, are welcomed the officers to ensure a safe fairground environment.

In case of ride malfunctions or medical emergencies, the police collaborate with St John’s Ambulance and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service. Clear protocols are in place to establish cordons, facilitate emergency services’ access, and provide necessary assistance. So far, fairgoers have exhibited respectful behavior, with incidents kept at a minimum.

In summary, the Hull Fair 2023 patrol aims to create a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. The police are well-prepared to address challenges based on their previous experiences. The absence of theft reports and effective measures to locate missing children demonstrate the success of their efforts. The cooperation among various agencies ensures the prompt handling of ride malfunctions and medical emergencies. With fairgoers’ respectful behavior, the fair continues to be a pleasant event for all involved.

