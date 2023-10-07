Netflix’s Hulk Hogan Biopic No Longer in Production, Says Hogan

Wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan revealed in a recent interview that Netflix’s planned biopic about his life is no longer in production. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Hogan stated that the streaming giant had missed a crucial business deadline, prompting him to explore other opportunities for his “life rights.” He also mentioned that he was unsure if Chris Hemsworth, who was originally set to play Hogan, would still be involved in the project.

Although Hogan expressed disappointment with Netflix’s handling of the situation, he seemed optimistic about the future of the biopic. He mentioned that director Todd Phillips and Hemsworth still have a significant opportunity to collaborate on the film. Hogan also shared his enthusiasm for the script, which had been written Scott Silver, known for his work on movies such as Joker.

The wrestler-turned-actor described the script as “amazing” and mentioned that it aligned with his love for classic movies like Scarface and The Godfather. However, due to a “business glitch,” he had already decided to move on from the project when Netflix attempted to rectify the issue.

Hogan also highlighted his rapport with Hemsworth, stating that the actor was excited about portraying him on screen and had expressed interest in diving into the complexities of Hogan’s life. The wrestler added that the writer, Scott Silver, deemed the script to be the most incredible piece of work he had ever written.

While the biopic’s production status remains uncertain, Hogan expressed his belief that there would be an opportunity for all involved parties to regroup and bring the project to fruition.

