The Life of Hulk Hogan Movie Faces Roadblocks: Netflix Project Scrapped Due to Business Glitch

In a recent interview, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan provided an update on the highly anticipated movie about his life. Originally set to be produced Netflix and starring Chris Hemsworth, the project has hit a snag due to a business glitch. According to Hogan, Netflix missed their deadline, prompting him to seek other options for the rights to his story.

Despite the setback, Hogan remains optimistic about the film’s future. He expressed his admiration for the script, written Scott Silver, known for his work on “The Joker.” Hogan believes the screenplay captures the essence of his favorite movies, such as “Scarface” and “The Godfather.” However, due to the business complications, the project will now need to find a new home for its production.

Hogan expressed his desire for Hemsworth to continue with the movie, as he believes the actor would be perfect for the role. The wrestling icon sees this as a tremendous opportunity for Hemsworth and hopes that both Hemsworth and director Todd Phillips will still be interested in participating.

In addition to the movie update, Hogan revealed that he has recently signed a new legends deal with the WWE, further solidifying his ongoing relationship with the wrestling organization.

Despite the temporary setback, the life of Hulk Hogan continues to intrigue fans and moviegoers alike. While the current status of the movie remains uncertain, Hogan’s story undoubtedly has the potential to captivate audiences with its mix of wrestling stardom, personal triumphs, and controversies.

Sources:

– Title: Hulk Hogan gives update on Chris Hemsworth playing him in biopic

– Title: Hogan-WWE Deal Reportedly ‘Locked in Place,’ Biopic Update

– Title: Hulk Hogan gives update on Netflix’s upcoming biopic