Hisense Indonesia Introduces “Hisense Rain of Prizes” Program in Celebration of the Rainy Season

Hisense Indonesia, a leading electronics brand, is bringing excitement to the rainy season with its special offer, “Hisense Rain of Prizes.” Aimed at rewarding loyal customers in Indonesia, the program will run from November 1st to December 31st, 2023, filling the holiday season with joy.

Under this special promotion, Hisense is offering discounts and exclusive deals on various product categories, including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. Known for their outstanding quality, advanced features, and cutting-edge technology, Hisense products guarantee a satisfying user experience.

One particularly exciting addition to the Hisense lineup is the new PureShine series of refrigerators, available in vibrant colors such as Pink, White, and Khaki. These colorful options will lend a fresh aesthetic to your kitchen while boasting features like vector inverter technology, super freeze, super cool, energy efficiency, and antibacterial properties.

“Take a chance and win attractive prizes with Hisense! With every purchase of a Hisense product, you have the opportunity to win fantastic rewards. Win these prizes and enjoy the comfort and convenience of our flagship products,” said Cheng Hao, the Retail Marketing Manager of PT Hisense Indonesia.

In addition to the chance to win exciting prizes, customers who purchase premium Hisense products will also have the opportunity to receive cashback vouchers or exclusive free gifts. Cheng Hao emphasized that this is the perfect opportunity to enhance the beauty of your home with Hisense products that offer advanced features, superior quality, and pocket-friendly prices.

“Don’t miss this golden opportunity to bring comfort and entertainment into your life with Hisense’s sophisticated and reliable electronics,” Cheng Hao added.

