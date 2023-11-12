Hisense Indonesia Offers Special Rainy Season Promotion to loyal Customers

Hisense Indonesia is excited to announce its special promotion called “Hisense Rainy Season Rewards” for loyal customers in Indonesia. The program aims to bring excitement to consumers during the holiday season from November 1st to December 31st, 2023. With a wide range of quality products in categories such as TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, Hisense guarantees superior, innovative, and advanced technology.

In addition, Hisense is treating its customers with the latest refrigerator series called the Hisense Refrigerator PureShine series. These refrigerators come in vibrant colors such as pink, white, and khaki, bringing an aesthetic touch to your kitchen. The refrigerators are equipped with features like vector inverter technology, super freeze, super cool, energy efficiency, and antibacterial properties.

By purchasing any Hisense product, customers have the chance to win attractive prizes. The program offers customers the opportunity to win exciting rewards, enhancing their experience with Hisense’s flagship products. Cheng Hao, the Retail Marketing Manager of PT Hisense Indonesia, expressed his enthusiasm for the promotion, stating that this is the perfect chance for customers to beautify their homes with Hisense’s advanced and affordable electronic products.

To make the promotion even more enticing, customers who purchase premium Hisense products have the opportunity to receive cashback vouchers or even exclusive free gifts. This is a perfect deal for consumers looking to upgrade their electronics while enjoying additional perks.

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to bring comfort and entertainment into your life with Hisense’s high-quality and reliable electronic products in Indonesia.

