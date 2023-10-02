Travis Kelce Receives Star-Studded Support at NFL Game

NFL star Travis Kelce received an overwhelming amount of support at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, with Taylor Swift and a host of other A-list celebrities in attendance. Actor Hugh Jackman took to social media to share photos from their VIP suite at MetLife Stadium during the game against the New York Jets. In one photo, Jackman can be seen cozying up to Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and “Deadpool 3” director Shawn Levy. Jackman described the selfie as one of his best ever.

It’s worth noting that Jackman and Reynolds have been good friends for years, having met on the set of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in 2009. Reynolds has been a key supporter for Jackman during his recent divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Not only was Jackman seen cheering for the Chiefs from a VIP suite, but he was also captured in footage taken in Kelce’s family and friends suite, alongside other celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, and Antoni Porowski. This outing marked one of Jackman’s first public appearances since his divorce announcement in mid-September.

In a joint statement, Jackman and Furness expressed gratitude for their nearly three decades together and announced their decision to separate in pursuit of individual growth. They emphasized that their family will always be their highest priority and asked for privacy during this transition.

With the support of his friends, including Reynolds and Swift, it seems that Jackman is embracing his new single life. The star-studded turnout at the game reaffirmed Kelce’s popularity among celebrities and further solidified his status as an NFL star.

